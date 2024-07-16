Vorteilswelt
Test match got out of hand

Brawl after racism scandal involving ex-Salzburg player

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 12:04

Ex-Salzburg striker Hee-Chan Hwang was probably racially insulted during a test match between his Wolverhampton Wanderers and Serie A promoted Como. A teammate rushed to the South Korean's aid and became violent. The friendly match is now a case for UEFA.

Both Wolves and Como are currently in the Spanish coastal town of Marbella to prepare for the upcoming season. The two clubs therefore wanted to take the opportunity to round off the training camp with a test match. However, the friendly test of strength ultimately turned into a scandalous match.

The English side were leading 1-0 when a Como defender hurled a few words in Hwang's direction in the 68th minute. The South Korean reacted indignantly and declared that he had been racially insulted. Several team-mates immediately rushed over and tackled the alleged "offender". This resulted in a heated exchange of words and the formation of a pack. In the end, Wolves striker Daniel Podence could no longer control his emotions and punched the Como defender. 

Complaint to UEFA
The referee sent Podence off the pitch and it was briefly discussed whether the game should continue. "I spoke to Hwang straight away and asked him if he wanted to get the team off the pitch or go off himself, but he wanted the team to carry on," explained Wolverhampton coach Gary O'Neil.

It was not the first racist incident the former Salzburg player had faced in his career. "Things like that should never happen. However, I'm proud that Channy wanted to carry on and put his team first at a difficult time for him. He will have all our support," O'Neil emphasized. England will now lodge a formal complaint with UEFA over the incident. 

