Handcuffs clicked
ATM burglar caught after chase
Investigators are working at full speed after the break-in at a Postpartner branch in Draßburg in the district of Mattersburg on Monday. As reported, a manhunt was launched hours later on the A2. One perpetrator caused an accident as a wrong-way driver. His accomplice was initially able to escape but was arrested in the Czech Republic.
The burglars were particularly brazen in Draßburg. They had already broken into the building yard on Sunday night to steal tools such as an angle grinder and batteries. The coup was discovered and reported on Sunday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, the same perpetrators presumably returned to the community. They forced their way into the branch of the post office partner with a mountain set. There they broke into the cash machine. The size of the loot is still unclear.
Burglars as ghost drivers
A manhunt was launched on Monday afternoon. In addition to a large contingent of officers, a helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior was also deployed. The burglars drove onto the A2 near Wöllersdorf in Lower Austria. A short time later, the chase led to a collision with a police car after the perpetrators were driving in the wrong direction. One of the two suspects was arrested. He is a 35-year-old Austrian. After questioning, he is expected to be taken to Eisenstadt prison. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the accident and one police officer sustained injuries.
Second offender arrested in the Czech Republic
The accomplice managed to escape. He stole a vehicle near the highway. This car was discovered in the early afternoon near Drasenhofen in Lower Austria. After the driver had broken through three roadblocks, he sped across the border into the Czech Republic. As his car was demolished, he made off on foot.
The escape ended on a company premises, where the wanted perpetrator is believed to have jumped off a roof and seriously injured himself in a fall. The 47-year-old was arrested with the cooperation of the Austrian and Czech police. He is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital, according to the authorities. "Both suspects are Austrian citizens with a migration background," it said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.