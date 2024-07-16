ATM burglar caught after chase

Burglars as ghost drivers

A manhunt was launched on Monday afternoon. In addition to a large contingent of officers, a helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior was also deployed. The burglars drove onto the A2 near Wöllersdorf in Lower Austria. A short time later, the chase led to a collision with a police car after the perpetrators were driving in the wrong direction. One of the two suspects was arrested. He is a 35-year-old Austrian. After questioning, he is expected to be taken to Eisenstadt prison. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the accident and one police officer sustained injuries.