Legal protection drops out in court dispute with AMS

Mothers as victims of political failure?

"Suddenly the AMS comes to the conclusion that an institute is not fulfilling the requirements that were not stated anywhere in advance. And we are supposed to be to blame," the mothers no longer understand the world. In the meantime, a lot of evidence has been collected to prove the injustice - the "Krone" has received some of it. Various sources have also reported that the abolition of the training allowance has failed politically.