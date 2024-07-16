Young mothers sue
Legal protection drops out in court dispute with AMS
The next "slap in the face" is for mothers who have had their training allowance and social insurance withdrawn retrospectively by the AMS. Almost all legal expenses insurers refuse to provide legal protection and the Chamber of Labor also often refuses to provide legal advice. However, Gottfried Waldhäusl, President of the Provincial Parliament, is now offering help. And trade unionist Reinhard Waldhör has also promised support for members.
For young mothers like Tamara Moser or Barbara Bozek, the case is incomprehensible in the "welfare state" of Austria: although they have fulfilled all the requirements for their educational leave and further training allowance with the employment service, they are suddenly supposed to pay back all benefits through no fault of their own and are also subsequently deregistered from social insurance.
Mothers as victims of political failure?
"Suddenly the AMS comes to the conclusion that an institute is not fulfilling the requirements that were not stated anywhere in advance. And we are supposed to be to blame," the mothers no longer understand the world. In the meantime, a lot of evidence has been collected to prove the injustice - the "Krone" has received some of it. Various sources have also reported that the abolition of the training allowance has failed politically.
Mothers are denied legal representation
However, because savings still had to be made, the Sitya training institute was intended to set a precedent that would discourage applications for further training allowances in the future. However, young mothers in particular are falling by the wayside. It is fatal that the Lower Austrian Chamber of Labor "individually" only provides legal advice to about half of the equally aggrieved parties and that almost all legal expenses insurers also drop out (see facsimile).
We are plunging innocent mothers into ruin, but giving social parasites a free pass! As President of the Landtag, it is my duty to fight against this injustice: anyone who needs legal support can contact my office.
Landtagspräsident Gottfried Waldhäusl.
Parliament President and trade union want to help
Gottfried Waldhäusl, President of Parliament, is not prepared to accept this injustice: "Anyone who needs legal support should contact my office," he promises. Reinhard Waldhör from the Civil Service Union (GÖD) also assures that all ordinary members will receive legal assistance in this case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
