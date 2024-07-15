Vorteilswelt
Both perpetrators convicted

Pointless excuses in child porn trial

15.07.2024 16:30

"Father" and son were sentenced to conditional prison sentences at the regional court in Eisenstadt after both had demonstrably failed in their attempts to explain themselves.

As reported, the two unemployed and health-impaired people live under one roof in southern Burgenland. The younger man (29) is said to be the son of the deceased partner of the Slovenian man (48). Both were active on homosexual platforms on the internet, the older one even admits it.

"I never looked at it"
1145 files with child pornography content and 92 videos were seized on the father figure's cell phone. He shared two of them, for which he pleads guilty, although he claims to have deleted the rest of the material within 24 hours of receiving it. "I never looked at it, that kind of thing doesn't excite me." However, research revealed that he had used his cell phone seven hours before the house search to ...

"None of this is true"
The younger man, on the other hand, still pleads not guilty. When installing the new cell phone, he had accidentally copied the pictures of the main defendant onto it. "None of this is true," says the investigating district inspector, "otherwise the 418 files would have to be identical." The judge asked whether he had ever seen the heinous photos. "No. I only use my cell phone to check emails and surf the Internet."

Of course there were sentences: 9 months conditional for the Slovenian, 6 for the Burgenlander. Fines: 720 and 480 euros respectively. Okay for both, but not for the public prosecutor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
