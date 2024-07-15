“Amok drive” through Vienna

At 70 to 80 km/h, he raced towards two officers who were standing in his path with their service weapons drawn. They were able to jump to the side at the last second - an attempted murder, the public prosecutor's office accuses. The Serb defends himself: "I was simply sure that the police officers would move to the side. That's common sense. There was also so much time that if I had hit the brakes, I could have stopped."