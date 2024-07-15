Incident at Yppenplatz
Shots fired in Vienna – victims not yet questioned
The two seriously injured (18 and 22 years old) have not yet been questioned after the shooting at Yppenplatz in Vienna-Ottakring on Sunday evening. The group of perpetrators is still on the run and the background to the confrontation is still unclear. The victims are still in hospital, their condition is stable.
The young men's lives were not in danger. It was around 6 p.m. when an argument broke out between the two and another small group at Yppenplatz. The 18-year-old and the 22-year-old were presumably shot with a handgun and hit "from the waist down".
Police spokeswoman Julia Schick explained that it was not yet possible to say how many shots were fired. Shell casings and other traces have been secured, she emphasized.
Drugs found in rucksack
In addition, a rucksack with an as yet unknown quantity of narcotics was found in the area of the crime scene. It was still unclear on Monday whether these were connected to the crime, emphasized Schick. Initially, it had been rumored that knives had been involved in the dispute. However, none were found and the victims had no stab wounds or cuts, Schick could not confirm this.
Police ask for further information
It is unlikely that any bystanders were in danger, as the shots were apparently fired at close range during the altercation. However, there were witnesses - who had called the emergency services - and the police are asking the public to call the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-338000 for further information, which can also be submitted anonymously. An immediate search for the perpetrators was unsuccessful.
In any case, the victims will be questioned if their state of health allows it, said spokeswoman Schick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.