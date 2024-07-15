1.8 million viewers watched the final on ServusTV

In total, ServusTV, which had sub-licensed 20 of the 51 matches to ORF, reached 6.2 million viewers, at least briefly, with its broadcasts of the major sporting event. Unsurprisingly, the Austrian games, all of which were shown on ServusTV, performed particularly well with viewers. In addition to the defeat in the round of 16, the match against the Netherlands also attracted slightly more viewers than the final match between Spain and England, with an average of 1.77 million viewers. The match between Austria and France was close behind (1.69 million). Interest in the match against Poland was the lowest (1.39 million), but was still on a par with the two semi-final matches (Netherlands - England: 1.43 million viewers; Spain - France: 1.37 million viewers).