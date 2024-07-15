Top ratings at EURO
1.8 million viewers watched the final on ServusTV
The European Football Championship in Germany has brought ServusTV absolute top ratings. An average of 1.75 million viewers watched Spain's victory in the final on Sunday evening on the Salzburg-based private broadcaster (58 percent market share).
The interest in Austria's appearance in the round of 16 was significantly higher: 2.46 million people watched the narrow defeat against Turkey. This made it the most-watched match for the national team since the Teletest measurements began in 1991.
In total, ServusTV, which had sub-licensed 20 of the 51 matches to ORF, reached 6.2 million viewers, at least briefly, with its broadcasts of the major sporting event. Unsurprisingly, the Austrian games, all of which were shown on ServusTV, performed particularly well with viewers. In addition to the defeat in the round of 16, the match against the Netherlands also attracted slightly more viewers than the final match between Spain and England, with an average of 1.77 million viewers. The match between Austria and France was close behind (1.69 million). Interest in the match against Poland was the lowest (1.39 million), but was still on a par with the two semi-final matches (Netherlands - England: 1.43 million viewers; Spain - France: 1.37 million viewers).
1:0 for ServusTV
On average, the 31 matches on ServusTV reached 924,000 viewers with a market share of 40 percent. Unsurprisingly, the private channel was ahead of ORF due to the more attractive matches. On ORF 1, an average of 563,000 viewers watched the 20 matches broadcast there, with a market share of 30 percent. A total of 5.3 million people came into at least brief contact with the ORF broadcasts.
The public broadcaster achieved the top figure with the quarter-final match between Spain and Germany with around 1.3 million viewers during extra time. The round of 16 match between England and Slovakia also easily broke the million mark with an average of 1.28 million viewers in the decider.
EURO 2024 was also in high demand online. ServusTV reported a total of 13 million video views and a usage volume of half a billion minutes on the ServusTV On streaming platform. ORF achieved 4.9 million net views and a usage volume of 193 million minutes on its ORF ON platform.
