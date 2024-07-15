"One of the strongest"
Her companions mourn the loss of Shannen Doherty
Former companions have reacted with sadness and dismay to the death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty.
Shannen's fellow actresses and colleagues have spoken out.
"Enormous grief"
"I am still coming to terms with my enormous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, who I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known," wrote Jennie Garth (52), with whom Doherty was in front of the camera on "Beverly, 90210".
"I'm at a loss for words"
Tori Spelling, who played the role of Donna Martin in the series, reacted in shock in her story section. "I'm still at a loss for words," the 51-year-old wrote in response to a selfie of Spelling resting her head on her friend's shoulder. "But WE knew and that's what matters."
Spelling added numerous broken heart emojis to the photo.
"Absolutely heartbroken"
"Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano said in a statement: "She was a talented actress who was loved by many." Actress Olivia Munn (44) wrote in an Instagram story: "I am absolutely heartbroken".
Like Doherty, Munn was also diagnosed with breast cancer. After the diagnosis, she contacted Doherty and they immediately became friends, Munn wrote. "Cancer is really fucking scary, and Shannen faced it with so much dignity, strength and grace."
Doherty died on Saturday as a result of breast cancer. She was also famous for her role as the witch Prue Halliwell in "Charmed: Charmed Witches", she was one of the most famous series actresses of the 90s and 2000s. She was only 53 years old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
