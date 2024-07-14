England captain
Title curse continues! Kane loses seventh final
He is and remains the unlucky man of world soccer! Once again Harry Kane had his fingertips on a trophy, once again the star striker ended a tournament without a title. His Three Lions' defeat to Spain in the final of the European Championship ended a seemingly endless run of misfortune that has now seen them lose seven finals.
One after the other: In the 2016/17 Premier League season, the then Tottenham striker had to settle for second place behind Chelsea FC. His pursuit of the Premier League title was not crowned with success in the following years either.
So he had to win the Champions League title! In 2019, Kane and Co. made it all the way to the final of the Premier League - where Spurs lost 2-0 to league rivals Liverpool.
He lost twice with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final (2015 against Chelsea and 2021 against Manchester City), then last year he and Bayern lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup.
Things didn't get any better even in Munich
The three-time Premier League top scorer (2016, 2017 and 2021) also failed to score at cup level, which is why Kane sought his fortune at FC Bayern from 2023. While the German record champions had won the German Bundesliga eleven times in a row, the run of success came to an end with the arrival of the Briton, with Munich even talking about the "Kane curse".
And at national team level? Things didn't go any better there; the 2021 European Championship title was within reach, but once again Kane lost out in the final. Instead, Italy lifted the trophy in a penalty shoot-out. And like the Amen in prayer, it wasn't enough for the big triumph this year either. Harry Kane remains haunted by the title curse ...
