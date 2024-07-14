Gary Lineker impatient: “Don’t want to wait any longer”

Not a brilliant performance

"But I don't want to wait any longer. I hope it happens on Sunday," Lineker added. England have had an inconsistent European Championship. A poor preliminary round was followed by two poor knockout matches, in which England saved themselves with luck, a brilliant Jude Bellingham moment and a lot of morale to reach the next round after falling behind. The semi-final against the Netherlands was their best performance to date. Spain, on the other hand, have gone through the tournament flawlessly so far and are favorites in the Olympic Stadium.