After Israeli attack
Hamas halts talks with Israel on ceasefire
Following an Israeli airstrike in the south of the Gaza Strip that left dozens dead, the militant Palestinian organization Hamas has decided to break off negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being.
A senior Hamas representative said on Sunday that the head of the politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed international mediators of the decision to break off negotiations "due to Israel's lack of seriousness".
"Massacre of civilians"
Another reason was the "massacre of unarmed civilians". Hamas circles also reported that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, who was the target of an Israeli attack on Saturday that left many dead, was "in good health".
According to Hamas, 92 people were killed in the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
The Israeli military stated that the attack near the town of Khan Younis was aimed at the military chief of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, and another high-ranking Hamas leader, Rafa Salama. Both were the masterminds behind the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
Military chief "in good health"
The military chief Deif is "well", according to Hamas circles. He "directly" supervises the operations of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
