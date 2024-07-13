The Murszene brings out the summer vibes again

The second evening is a little quieter, but no less intense, when blues legend Ripoff Raskolnikov takes to the strings. With his band, he not only performs his powerfully poetic songs, he also brings his dry sense of humor with him. "Sir" Oliver Mally and his band will take the same approach on day three. Together with Martin Gasselsberger, Alex Meik and Peter Lenz, he closes week one of the Murszene on Saturday evening.