Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mariahilferplatz Graz

The Murszene brings out the summer vibes again

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 19:00

A balmy summer evening with fine music and light refreshments - that's the Murszene on Mariahilferplatz in Graz. This year, Gerhard Kosel and Wolfgang Krainer are once again offering a series of concerts with a prominent line-up from July 25 to August 10.

comment0 Kommentare

Even the opening act on July 25 is guaranteed to get you in the mood: Buena Banda draws on the entire history of music and mixes it with rousing rhythms and surprising beats. This is party feeling at the highest level. 

Blues legend Ripoff Raskolnikov (Bild: Nelli)
Blues legend Ripoff Raskolnikov
(Bild: Nelli)

The second evening is a little quieter, but no less intense, when blues legend Ripoff Raskolnikov takes to the strings. With his band, he not only performs his powerfully poetic songs, he also brings his dry sense of humor with him. "Sir" Oliver Mally and his band will take the same approach on day three. Together with Martin Gasselsberger, Alex Meik and Peter Lenz, he closes week one of the Murszene on Saturday evening.

"Sir" Oliver Mally plays at the Murszene on July 27th (Bild: Anna Maria Muchitsch)
"Sir" Oliver Mally plays at the Murszene on July 27th
(Bild: Anna Maria Muchitsch)

Jazz, rock 'n' roll and ethno are the buzzwords for week two: on Thursday, the five-piece JBBG Smål - Gran Riserva will do the honors. This essence of jazz big band Graz has many a surprise in store. On Friday, the Full Supa Band will catapult you back to the 1950s full of rock 'n' roll classics and evergreens, while the powerful-voiced Vesna Petković and her all-star jazz band will bring week two to a close on Saturday, August 3.

Vocal wonder Vesna Petković (Bild: Johannes Gellner)
Vocal wonder Vesna Petković
(Bild: Johannes Gellner)

The Murszene then heads towards its exotic finale in week three. To kick things off, the Kernölsalsaklub will combine Latin American rhythms with Austropop on August 8. The following day, it's off to the far north. Norwegian bassist Per "Bass Viking" Mathisen will be sharing the Mariahilferplatz stage with Gerald Preinfalk, Paul Urbanek and Matheus Jardim. The final chord on August 10 will feature an old acquaintance: Ismael Barrios and his Salsa Explosion will provide the final rhythmic fireworks.

Grand finale with Ismael Barrios (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Grand finale with Ismael Barrios
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

As always, admission is free and food and drink will be provided by the Mariahilferplatz restaurateurs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf