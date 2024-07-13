Mariahilferplatz Graz
The Murszene brings out the summer vibes again
A balmy summer evening with fine music and light refreshments - that's the Murszene on Mariahilferplatz in Graz. This year, Gerhard Kosel and Wolfgang Krainer are once again offering a series of concerts with a prominent line-up from July 25 to August 10.
Even the opening act on July 25 is guaranteed to get you in the mood: Buena Banda draws on the entire history of music and mixes it with rousing rhythms and surprising beats. This is party feeling at the highest level.
The second evening is a little quieter, but no less intense, when blues legend Ripoff Raskolnikov takes to the strings. With his band, he not only performs his powerfully poetic songs, he also brings his dry sense of humor with him. "Sir" Oliver Mally and his band will take the same approach on day three. Together with Martin Gasselsberger, Alex Meik and Peter Lenz, he closes week one of the Murszene on Saturday evening.
Jazz, rock 'n' roll and ethno are the buzzwords for week two: on Thursday, the five-piece JBBG Smål - Gran Riserva will do the honors. This essence of jazz big band Graz has many a surprise in store. On Friday, the Full Supa Band will catapult you back to the 1950s full of rock 'n' roll classics and evergreens, while the powerful-voiced Vesna Petković and her all-star jazz band will bring week two to a close on Saturday, August 3.
The Murszene then heads towards its exotic finale in week three. To kick things off, the Kernölsalsaklub will combine Latin American rhythms with Austropop on August 8. The following day, it's off to the far north. Norwegian bassist Per "Bass Viking" Mathisen will be sharing the Mariahilferplatz stage with Gerald Preinfalk, Paul Urbanek and Matheus Jardim. The final chord on August 10 will feature an old acquaintance: Ismael Barrios and his Salsa Explosion will provide the final rhythmic fireworks.
As always, admission is free and food and drink will be provided by the Mariahilferplatz restaurateurs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.