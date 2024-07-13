Vorteilswelt
SEK had to move in

Police officers attacked with pitchfork in Hamburg

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 14:53

Police officers in northern Germany have been attacked with a pitchfork. A 63-year-old man attacked the officers in Hamburg-Langenbek with the agricultural tool and an iron bar, but did not injure them, a police spokesman said.

comment0 Kommentare

The police had previously been called to the man's address twice for disturbing the peace because loud music and bawling was coming from his apartment.

Attacked the police with a pitchfork
The first time, the man did not open his apartment door, but turned down the music. The second time, the police had the fire department open the door.

The man attacked the officers with an iron bar, said the police spokesman: "Pepper spray was then used, but it had no real effect. He then grabbed the pitchfork and stabbed at his colleagues." The man missed the officers.

"Psychological state of emergency"
After the attack, the police officers initially withdrew and called in the special task force (SEK). These special forces took the man out of the apartment. "He was hospitalized by a doctor because he was in a state of mental emergency," it said.

