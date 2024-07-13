Vorteilswelt
Great news

Palace confirmed: Kate is coming to Wimbledon!

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 12:36

What wonderful news! As confirmed by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Princess Kate will be attending the final at Wimbledon on Sunday. It is only her second public appearance since it was announced that the 42-year-old has cancer.

comment0 Kommentare

As the Daily Mail reports, citing Kensington Palace, Princess Kate will present the winner's trophy on Sunday after the men's final.

An affair of the heart for Kate
Probably a matter close to the heart for Kate, who has cancer. After all, the Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has regularly attended the traditional tennis tournament at Wimbledon in the past. 

Last year, Princess Kate and Prince William brought their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George to Wimbledon. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Last year, Princess Kate and Prince William brought their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George to Wimbledon.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the men's singles final on Sunday.

Comeback at "Trooping the Color"
This will be only the second appearance for Prince William's wife since she made her cancer public in March. She will be skipping the women's final this Saturday.

Kate last appeared in public in June at the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade for King Charles. The British monarch is also suffering from cancer, but has been attending public events again since the end of April.

Princess Kate appeared in public for the first time in six months at the "Trooping The Color" parade in June. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Alberto Pezzali)
Princess Kate appeared in public for the first time in six months at the "Trooping The Color" parade in June.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Alberto Pezzali)

Details of Kate's illness are not known. The 42-year-old underwent abdominal surgery in January. Tests after the operation revealed that she had cancer, Kate said in a video in which she made her illness public at the end of March. On the advice of her medical team, she is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution.

Kate is making "good progress"
However, in a message released the day before Charles' birthday parade, Kate revealed that she was making "good progress", but admitted that she had "good days and bad days", like anyone going through chemotherapy.

"My treatment is ongoing and will continue for a few more months," Kate continued in the message. She is learning "to be patient, especially with uncertainty. I am taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself the much-needed time to heal." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
