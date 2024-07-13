Great news
Palace confirmed: Kate is coming to Wimbledon!
What wonderful news! As confirmed by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Princess Kate will be attending the final at Wimbledon on Sunday. It is only her second public appearance since it was announced that the 42-year-old has cancer.
As the Daily Mail reports, citing Kensington Palace, Princess Kate will present the winner's trophy on Sunday after the men's final.
An affair of the heart for Kate
Probably a matter close to the heart for Kate, who has cancer. After all, the Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has regularly attended the traditional tennis tournament at Wimbledon in the past.
Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the men's singles final on Sunday.
Comeback at "Trooping the Color"
This will be only the second appearance for Prince William's wife since she made her cancer public in March. She will be skipping the women's final this Saturday.
Kate last appeared in public in June at the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade for King Charles. The British monarch is also suffering from cancer, but has been attending public events again since the end of April.
Details of Kate's illness are not known. The 42-year-old underwent abdominal surgery in January. Tests after the operation revealed that she had cancer, Kate said in a video in which she made her illness public at the end of March. On the advice of her medical team, she is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution.
Kate is making "good progress"
However, in a message released the day before Charles' birthday parade, Kate revealed that she was making "good progress", but admitted that she had "good days and bad days", like anyone going through chemotherapy.
"My treatment is ongoing and will continue for a few more months," Kate continued in the message. She is learning "to be patient, especially with uncertainty. I am taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself the much-needed time to heal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.