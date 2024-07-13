Innovative concepts
Battle for village stores: Nine Lungau villages supplied
Can the grocer's stores of yesteryear still survive today? Various concepts are successful in Lungau - from the municipality as a cooperative to the self-service box.
In six of Lungau's 15 villages, residents have to travel long distances to do their shopping: 9 communities - above all, of course, the centers of St. Michael and Tamsweg - are supplied. Innovative ideas have prevented a further thinning out of the village infrastructure in many places.
St. Margarethen: a local community saved a grocer's shop
Two and a half years ago, the survival of the village store in St. Margarethen was once again on the brink of collapse. The shopkeeper had to give up shortly after taking over. Corona was a huge blow at the time. "We didn't want to let the business die," explains Mayor Johann Lüftenegger (ÖVP).
We have a lot of business. The store is well received by locals.
Karoline Knar, Verkäuferin in „Unser Kroma“ St. Margarethen
Without help from the municipality, however, it would not have been possible to keep the grocer's store open. The municipality founded a cooperative. 240 locals subscribed to share certificates and thus strengthened the basis. The chairman is the mayor himself. "Every receipt counts," he appeals to the people of St. Margarethen to shop at home. The development is good: "With net sales of 650,000 euros in 2023, we are in the black."
Innovative ideas from Muhr to Unternberg
The municipality also took action in Muhr. It has been running the business in-house since 2020. In Ramingstein, the Tamsweg business association is behind the village store. The store in the multi-purpose building combined with care for the elderly and affordable housing is well received. The municipality is accommodating with the rent. "The average purchase is going up," says Heimo Prodinger, pleased that it's not just the forgotten milk or snacks that are being bought in Ramingstein.
The solution in Unternberg is innovative: shopping can be done around the clock at Johann Lüftenegger and his self-service farm box. However, a legal dispute over opening hours is currently hampering operations. It is unclear whether the store should be classified as a vending machine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.