Battle for village stores: Nine Lungau villages supplied

Innovative ideas from Muhr to Unternberg

The municipality also took action in Muhr. It has been running the business in-house since 2020. In Ramingstein, the Tamsweg business association is behind the village store. The store in the multi-purpose building combined with care for the elderly and affordable housing is well received. The municipality is accommodating with the rent. "The average purchase is going up," says Heimo Prodinger, pleased that it's not just the forgotten milk or snacks that are being bought in Ramingstein.