150,000 fans came
Great music festival before the public viewing highlight
The public viewing at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt, the Arneitz grounds on Lake Faak and at the barbecue festival in Villach is approaching its climax. Sunday is the final day of the European Football Championship. In Klagenfurt, there will also be a great atmosphere on Saturday with free admission and a concert to get everyone in the mood.
For the last time, public viewing of the European Football Championship will take place on Sunday at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt, the Arneitz grounds on Lake Faak and at the barbecue festival in Villach. On the final day, the new European champions will be crowned in Berlin in a thrilling clash between Spain and England. The Carinthian fans were also champions in their celebrations - all three stages went wild last month.
There is already a lot going on today, Saturday, at the town hall in Klagenfurt. Organizer Manfred Dobesch is putting on a big music festival. The band "De Klamoja", which has already shone at the Afterwork Market, kicks off at 7 pm, followed by the party band Chaos from 9 pm. "These are two Klagenfurt groups, it will be a great concert evening," promises Dobesch.
The public viewing in Klagenfurt has been permanently sold out since June 14, with 150,000 fans watching. The four great performances by the Austrians were of course the highlight. But the Neue Platz was also full at all the side events. Manfred Dobesch is a veteran and has been putting on the public viewing events since 2008. This year's edition was also an absolute highlight for him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
