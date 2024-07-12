Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

150,000 fans came

Great music festival before the public viewing highlight

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 20:00

The public viewing at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt, the Arneitz grounds on Lake Faak and at the barbecue festival in Villach is approaching its climax. Sunday is the final day of the European Football Championship. In Klagenfurt, there will also be a great atmosphere on Saturday with free admission and a concert to get everyone in the mood.

comment0 Kommentare

For the last time, public viewing of the European Football Championship will take place on Sunday at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt, the Arneitz grounds on Lake Faak and at the barbecue festival in Villach. On the final day, the new European champions will be crowned in Berlin in a thrilling clash between Spain and England. The Carinthian fans were also champions in their celebrations - all three stages went wild last month.

The great games played by the Austrians were a highlight of the European Championships. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
The great games played by the Austrians were a highlight of the European Championships.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
The stage in front of the town hall was full, the European Championships were good for the economy. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Christian Tragner)
The stage in front of the town hall was full, the European Championships were good for the economy.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Christian Tragner)

There is already a lot going on today, Saturday, at the town hall in Klagenfurt. Organizer Manfred Dobesch is putting on a big music festival. The band "De Klamoja", which has already shone at the Afterwork Market, kicks off at 7 pm, followed by the party band Chaos from 9 pm. "These are two Klagenfurt groups, it will be a great concert evening," promises Dobesch.

The public viewing in Klagenfurt has been permanently sold out since June 14, with 150,000 fans watching. The four great performances by the Austrians were of course the highlight. But the Neue Platz was also full at all the side events. Manfred Dobesch is a veteran and has been putting on the public viewing events since 2008. This year's edition was also an absolute highlight for him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf