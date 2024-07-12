No social plan at Mozartkugel manufacturer

Employees have been with the company for 30 years

As things stand, they will not receive any social cushioning, announced the Salzburg Trade Union for Production and Trade (PRO-GE) on Friday. Following the failure of three rounds of negotiations on a possible social compensation plan, its managing director Daniel Mühlberger said: "Many employees have been with the company for 30 years or more. Now they have to watch as the company is closed and are expected to continue working at full capacity until the end of the year."