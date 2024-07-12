Company closes
No social plan at Mozartkugel manufacturer
Salzburg trade unionists are harshly critical of the closure of Salzburg Schokolade. In Grödig, 65 employees, some of whom have been with the company for many years, are affected by the redundancies. No social plan has been reached for them in three rounds of negotiations so far.
The turbulent history of the Mozartkugel manufacturer in Grödig has been enriched by another facet. Following insolvency, the company was taken over by the KEX Group in 2021. The latter announced at the beginning of June that it would close the plant at the end of December 2024. This will affect 65 employees.
Employees have been with the company for 30 years
As things stand, they will not receive any social cushioning, announced the Salzburg Trade Union for Production and Trade (PRO-GE) on Friday. Following the failure of three rounds of negotiations on a possible social compensation plan, its managing director Daniel Mühlberger said: "Many employees have been with the company for 30 years or more. Now they have to watch as the company is closed and are expected to continue working at full capacity until the end of the year."
Many of the employees are over 55 years old. Not only do they have to look for a new job, but they are also disappointed with the owner group's approach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.