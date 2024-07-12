Vorteilswelt
Company closes

No social plan at Mozartkugel manufacturer

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 15:25

Salzburg trade unionists are harshly critical of the closure of Salzburg Schokolade. In Grödig, 65 employees, some of whom have been with the company for many years, are affected by the redundancies. No social plan has been reached for them in three rounds of negotiations so far.

The turbulent history of the Mozartkugel manufacturer in Grödig has been enriched by another facet. Following insolvency, the company was taken over by the KEX Group in 2021. The latter announced at the beginning of June that it would close the plant at the end of December 2024. This will affect 65 employees.

Employees have been with the company for 30 years
As things stand, they will not receive any social cushioning, announced the Salzburg Trade Union for Production and Trade (PRO-GE) on Friday. Following the failure of three rounds of negotiations on a possible social compensation plan, its managing director Daniel Mühlberger said: "Many employees have been with the company for 30 years or more. Now they have to watch as the company is closed and are expected to continue working at full capacity until the end of the year."

Many of the employees are over 55 years old. Not only do they have to look for a new job, but they are also disappointed with the owner group's approach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

