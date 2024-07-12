Duration still unclear
Places in East Tyrol cut off after mudslide
Following a mudslide in East Tyrol on Friday, two villages are currently cut off from the outside world. The duration of the road closure cannot yet be estimated. The clean-up work has started. The B180 Reschenstraße in the Landeck district was at least passable again in one lane on Friday afternoon after a mudslide. During the night, however, the road had to be closed again for safety reasons.
Following the mudslide on the L273 Villgratentalstraße at the entrance to the Villgratental valley, the road is currently closed to all traffic in both directions. "The Villgratental valley with the municipalities of Inner- and Außervillgraten is therefore currently inaccessible," reported the province of Tyrol in a press release on Friday afternoon.
Duration of the closure still unclear
The clean-up work is in full swing. The duration of the closure cannot yet be estimated. A further evaluation will be carried out by the responsible road maintenance department on Saturday.
Zillertal: Car trapped in mudslide
Storms with heavy rain had already led to mudslides in Tyrol on Thursday evening and Friday night. In Fügenberg in the Zillertal, for example, a mudslide hit the Hochfügen municipal road. Two Germans were trapped in their car between two streams, but fortunately remained unharmed.
Reschenstraße closed again during the night
The Reschenstraße in the Landeck district also had to be closed after a mudslide. On Friday afternoon, one lane of the B180 was reopened to traffic - "for safety reasons, however, it is not possible to open the road at night due to limited visibility. The B180 Reschenstraße will therefore be closed to traffic again from 9pm on Friday. Tomorrow, Saturday morning, a new assessment will be carried out - then a decision will be made on whether to reopen the road," the province informed.
