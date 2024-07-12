Places in East Tyrol cut off after mudslide

Reschenstraße closed again during the night

The Reschenstraße in the Landeck district also had to be closed after a mudslide. On Friday afternoon, one lane of the B180 was reopened to traffic - "for safety reasons, however, it is not possible to open the road at night due to limited visibility. The B180 Reschenstraße will therefore be closed to traffic again from 9pm on Friday. Tomorrow, Saturday morning, a new assessment will be carried out - then a decision will be made on whether to reopen the road," the province informed.