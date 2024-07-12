S7 expressway: First crash in 111 days

It took exactly 111 days for the fire departments on the Burgenland side to be called out to their first operation on the new S7 Fürstenfeld expressway, which opened in spring. At around 10.40 a.m. on Friday, there was a crash at the Dobersdorf feeder road on the B65. For reasons as yet unexplained, two cars collided, with one vehicle overturning and coming to a standstill on its roof in the ditch. Three people were injured in the collision, two of them seriously. According to the Red Cross, one person is in a critical condition and was taken to Oberwart Hospital by the C16 emergency helicopter. The second seriously injured person was also taken to Feldbach Hospital, as was the slightly injured person. During the rescue work, the S7 tunnel between Rudersdorf and Dobersdorf was closed to traffic for around an hour.