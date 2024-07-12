Three injured
S7 expressway: First crash in 111 days
A serious traffic accident near Dobersdorf on Friday morning left three people injured, two of them seriously. A firefighter was also injured during the first deployment of Burgenland fire departments on the new expressway.
It took exactly 111 days for the fire departments on the Burgenland side to be called out to their first operation on the new S7 Fürstenfeld expressway, which opened in spring. At around 10.40 a.m. on Friday, there was a crash at the Dobersdorf feeder road on the B65. For reasons as yet unexplained, two cars collided, with one vehicle overturning and coming to a standstill on its roof in the ditch. Three people were injured in the collision, two of them seriously. According to the Red Cross, one person is in a critical condition and was taken to Oberwart Hospital by the C16 emergency helicopter. The second seriously injured person was also taken to Feldbach Hospital, as was the slightly injured person. During the rescue work, the S7 tunnel between Rudersdorf and Dobersdorf was closed to traffic for around an hour.
One firefighter was injured during the operation
This was the first time that the Rudersdorf, Dobersdorf and Königsdorf fire departments had been deployed on the S7. The outcome was positive: from the alert to the rescue chain, the removal of the injured and the cooperation with the Red Cross and the police worked very well and smoothly, according to Rudersdorf's commander Thomas Braun. However, one bitter aftertaste remains for the Florianis on their first deployment on the S7: one firefighter sustained minor injuries during the deployment and had to be treated in hospital.
