Champions League beckons
“Hot phase”! Hummels soon to be Posch’s teammate?
Former world champion Mats Hummels has probably found a new club. According to reports in the Italian media, he is said to be in the "hot phase of negotiations" with Champions League participants Bologna. There, he is set to replace a European Championship shooting star and line up alongside Stephan Posch.
Following his departure from Borussia Dortmund, Hummels is currently looking for a new sporting home. Many clubs have been brought into play. AC Milan, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and RCD Mallorca have all been mooted as realistic targets. In the end, however, another club should win the race.
According to reports in the Italian media, the central defender is set to join FC Bologna and become the new team-mate of ÖFB player Posch. Hummels is set to replace European Championship shooting star Riccardo Calafiori at the surprise team of the last Serie A championship.
Family as a factor
The 22-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the Italians and is likely to be rewarded with a move to Arsenal London. The resulting gap is to be filled by former world champion Hummels. His routine should also help the northern Italians in the Champions League.
In addition to the opportunity to play as regulars in the Champions League, the geographical location is also said to have been an important factor. After all, Bologna is only around 600 kilometers away from Munich. This would allow him to visit his family more often. The 35-year-old is likely to sign for one season in Bologna for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
