Bernhard Seikovits
He just wants to play
Football export Bernhard Seikovits is entering his fourth year with the Arizona Cardinals. The tight end continues to fight for his first regular-season call-up. The "Krone" explains why the road to the billion-dollar NFL league is particularly tough for players like him.
As always at this time of year, football export Bernhard Seikovits is on a visit home. However, acclimatizing to his homeland is becoming increasingly difficult for him. No wonder, as the 26-year-old has been living in Arizona for three years now and is entering his fourth season with the local NFL franchise, the Cardinals.
However, the tight end has only played there nine times so far. In each of the three pre-season games, i.e. in preparation. Despite all his efforts, he has not yet made it into the squad.
"Mentally, it's harder than I expected," admits the 1.96-meter giant. Because the effort he puts in is just as great, and in many areas even greater than that of his American colleagues.
Unlike his first namesake Bernhard Raimann, who has developed into a regular player with the Indianapolis Colts, "Seiko" did not go through the classic American system from high school through college and the draft to an NFL team. He was discovered via the international scouting system International Player Pathway Program (IPPP).
"Athletes who come to us through this pathway have to prove that they are better than every single American who grew up with football," describes James Cook, the head of the IPPP. Cook is also a guest on Bernhard Seikovits and Martin Pfanner's Football O'Clock podcast
The clubs are only allowed to have one player from this international scouting in their 91-man squad. Of these, 46 are registered for the season at the end of preparation. The others, such as Seikovits, who got engaged to his girlfriend Lena while on home leave, continue to train. They serve as sparring partners and also have to master the playbook in their sleep. Because the day may come when Bernhard's time has come and he finally gets to play in a regular season game in the NFL. He certainly deserves it.
