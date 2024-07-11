Vorteilswelt
With 1,900 products

Penny in Ried im Innkreis reopens

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 16:15

With immediate effect, the completely renovated Penny in Ried im Innkreis has reopened as a regional local supplier with around 1,900 products on a sales area of over 670 m2. This means that the brand discount store's unique range of services is also moving back into Fischerstraße 13 and 8 jobs in the region are being secured.

Frischeheld:innen provide fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day. Penny is also the only discount store to have butchers on hand to advise customers and fulfill individual meat requests.

Fresh produce heroes provide fresh fruit and vegetables at Penny throughout the day. (Bild: Robert Harson)
Fresh produce heroes provide fresh fruit and vegetables at Penny throughout the day.
(Bild: Robert Harson)
(Bild: Robert Harson)
(Bild: Robert Harson)

The fresh pork, chicken and beef from the "Ich bin Österreich" private label comes 100% from Austria and is also slaughtered here. To counteract food waste, all cuts of meat are processed from "Nose to Tail".

Penny is the only discount retailer to offer the personal service of trained butchers in its stores. (Bild: Robert Harson)
Penny is the only discount retailer to offer the personal service of trained butchers in its stores.
(Bild: Robert Harson)
(Bild: Robert Harson)
(Bild: Robert Harson)
"My team and I will impress our customers with expert advice and an attractive own-brand and comprehensive brand range."

Filialleiterin Lisa Hofinger

Local product variety
Penny relies on high-quality products from its regional own brand "Ich bin Österreich" with over 200 items from reliable local production and in the organic segment with its own brand "ECHT BIO!". Penny bakes the bread from predominantly Austrian bakers fresh in the store. With "Food For Future", the brand discounter also has its own vegan brand. The motto is variety instead of sacrifice: vegan meat sausage, oat milk and vegan cheese underline the variety of products.

"We are proud that Penny is bringing even more freshness and regional products to Ried im Innkreis. Our customers receive a large selection of own brands as well as well-known brands at the best price-performance ratio."

Penny-Geschäftsführer Kai Pataky

The opening hours

Penny at Fischerstraße 13, 4910 Ried im Innkreis is open again for customers at the following times:

- Monday to Friday: 7.15 am to 7.00 pm

- Saturday: 7.15 am to 6.00 pm

Verein Rieder Wirtschaft Michael Gärner, sales manager Eva Minichberger, district manager Raphael Kaltenecker, branch manager Lisa Hofinger, sales manager Sara Kotb, mayor Bernhard Zwielehner (from left to right). (Bild: Robert Harson)
Verein Rieder Wirtschaft Michael Gärner, sales manager Eva Minichberger, district manager Raphael Kaltenecker, branch manager Lisa Hofinger, sales manager Sara Kotb, mayor Bernhard Zwielehner (from left to right).
(Bild: Robert Harson)

Social projects and sustainability
As a partner of the Austrian Red Cross, Penny is committed to helping society. Initiatives such as the Penny Family Relief Fund support people in emergency situations. As a member of the klima:aktiv pakt2020 of the Federal Ministry for Sustainability, the brand discounter has committed itself to using resources sparingly and reducing CO2 emissions.

The entire store network is supplied with 100 percent green electricity and the store has switched to LED lighting. The new refrigeration technology will also enable the store to be heated entirely using waste heat from the refrigeration units in future.

The regional local supplier is also committed to reducing plastic: 127 tons of fruit and vegetables have already been saved since 2018. Together with Waldquelle Mineralwasser, Penny has also launched the Stöpselwald initiative and has already planted over 1,700 trees in Austria with collected drinks caps.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

