Most beautiful hiking routes
Summer hike to the Kriegeralpe in Lech
Summer in Lech: a varied hike leads up to the Kriegeralpe. You will also pass the flower-filled Gipslöcher nature reserve.
There are 25 alps in the municipality of Lech. One of these is the 73-hectare Kriegeralpe, which is located a short distance below the Kriegersattel. There are two theories as to the origin of the somewhat unusual name: from a linguistic point of view, it could derive from the word "chriager". The term comes from the Walser language and refers to "a means of transportation for humus on steep hills".
Facts & figures
Type: scenic half-day hike
Duration: around two and a half to three hours from Lech
Starting point: Lech village center
Equipment: shoes with good tread soles, rucksack with drink, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection (no shade along the route)
Refreshment stops: on the mountain - Kriegeralpe (rather in the higher price range), other options in Lech
Public transportation: Bus line 750 S from Langen a. A. train station to Lech Rüfiplatz
Tip: as the entire route is in a sunny location, it is advisable to set off first thing in the morning on warm days (the Oberlech cable car runs from 8 am)
A crisp half-day tour is also possible
Another interpretation comes from the field of botany. According to this, the name of the Alpe goes back to the medicinal herb arnica, which has the common name "warrior". Situated around 2000 meters above sea level, the alpine inn of the same name is a popular refreshment stop for mountain sports enthusiasts. The Alpe is also an ideal hiking destination for a crisp half-day tour, which can also be completed in less than perfect summer weather. The starting point is in Lech (Rüfiplatz underground car park or parking lot at the town hall), where, depending on the weather or motivation, you can either walk to Oberlech in a good 20 minutes or take the Oberlech cable car. From the mountain station, follow the marked hiking trail in the direction of Gipslöcher/Kriegersattel.
It is worth allowing a little more time and making a short detour via the nature reserve. The deep, natural craters are currently lined with a veritable variety of wildflowers. The subsoil in this area consists of former seabed on which sediments have been deposited over thousands of years. The gypsum is dissolved by water, creating so-called sinkholes over time. In terms of their shape and size, the gypsum holes in Lech are unique in Europe and also occupy a special position botanically, as each gypsum hole has a special microclimate for specialized plant species.
Botany
The black devil's claw is also known as black rapunzel and belongs to the bellflower family. The species grows to a height of between 20 and 70 centimetres and prefers moderately nutrient-rich, low-lime clay soil and sunny to semi-shady locations. The leaves are lance-shaped and about half as wide as they are long. The five petals are black-violet or black-blue and initially grow together to form a tube, which bursts open from bottom to top during flowering. The many individual flowers simulate a large flower and thus attract the attention of pollinating insects. The name of the plant refers to the claw-like shape of the individual flowers. The flowering period extends from May to July, depending on the location. The name Black Rapunzel refers to the plant's earlier use as a vegetable. Rapunzel is derived from the Latin and means "small turnip". However, apart from the similarity in name, the black devil's claw has nothing in common with the devil's claw used as a medicinal plant (Afraican devil's claw). The two species come from different plant families and are not related to each other.
Refreshments on the Kriegeralpe
Between mid-June and August, there are numerous wild orchids to admire. From the foothills of the nature reserve, the trail continues uphill, past the Kriegerhornbahn cable car and along the goods road to the Kriegeralpe. From there, it is only a few minutes' walk to the Krigersattel and the reservoir.
Here you have a beautiful view down into the Zugertobel - the village of Zug can be reached in around an hour and a quarter on foot. Otherwise, you return via the same route. If you wish, you can enjoy a refreshment or a small snack on the beautifully situated terrace of the Kriegeralp before heading back
