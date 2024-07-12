Summer hike to the Kriegeralpe in Lech

The black devil's claw is also known as black rapunzel and belongs to the bellflower family. The species grows to a height of between 20 and 70 centimetres and prefers moderately nutrient-rich, low-lime clay soil and sunny to semi-shady locations. The leaves are lance-shaped and about half as wide as they are long. The five petals are black-violet or black-blue and initially grow together to form a tube, which bursts open from bottom to top during flowering. The many individual flowers simulate a large flower and thus attract the attention of pollinating insects. The name of the plant refers to the claw-like shape of the individual flowers. The flowering period extends from May to July, depending on the location. The name Black Rapunzel refers to the plant's earlier use as a vegetable. Rapunzel is derived from the Latin and means "small turnip". However, apart from the similarity in name, the black devil's claw has nothing in common with the devil's claw used as a medicinal plant (Afraican devil's claw). The two species come from different plant families and are not related to each other.