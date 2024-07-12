Sweet seduction
Blueberries to fall in love with
With a little luck, singles can find true love while picking fruit. For the second time, the Wurzer family from Wieselburg (Lower Austria) is organizing a very special get-together - sweet seduction guaranteed!
A whole blueberry field just for singles who are looking for new acquaintances. That's what you get on Saturday evening at the second singles picking event in Bodensdorf near Wieselburg in the Scheibbs district. At the beginning of June, single people had the opportunity to meet new people in the Wurzer family's strawberry field. Although the weather didn't cooperate at all, the atmosphere was exceptionally good. "Despite the rain, we went ahead with our dating event. It was a complete success, the visitors certainly found more than just strawberries here," says Dominik Wurzer, pleased with the positive feedback.
Sweet temptation in the blueberry field
And because the first picking was so well received by the participants, the decision was made to hold another event - just on the Wurzers' blueberry field. This time, however, there is room for a whopping 200 people, twice as many participants as last time.
However, it is necessary to register by texting "I want to be there". The first 200 interested parties to receive a confirmation will then not only be able to look out for sweet blueberries on this unusual date, but also for one or two likeable singles. "Then it's time to pluck up all your courage, talk to them, pick them together and get to know each other," say the Wurzers. Participation is once again free of charge - all you have to do is pay for the blueberries you pick.
Registration: 0660/7760877
Information at www.wurzers.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
