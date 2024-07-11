New platform
Government intensifies fight against violence against women
Support for women affected by violence is to be intensified. On Thursday, Women's Affairs Minister Susanne Raab and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (both ÖVP) presented a new strategy for coordinating support services together with representatives of counseling centers.
The "National Platform against Violence against Women" was set up in the Ministry of Women's Affairs. It is to be responsible for networking and the further development of protective measures.
"Vision of a violence-free society for women"
"We are all united by the vision of a violence-free society for women and girls", Raab stated. Various measures are already in place, for example in education, men's work or in the area of police work.
She emphasized that the women's budget had been tripled in the past five years. The new platform should now provide the framework for the optimal use of existing structures, she said.
Counseling for affected women to be improved
Around 30 organizations from the federal government, federal states, municipalities, research and civil society are represented on the platform, as the Minister explained. The tasks include, for example, expanding the advice network and data management. Experiences of the respective institutions are to be exchanged. Information material and strategies are also to be developed jointly.
Interior Minister Karner recalled the weekend at the beginning of the year when five women were murdered. In view of such events, he said, it was not business as usual. They are a mandate to continue on the path we have taken. After all, important steps had already been taken in recent years, for example with the legal establishment of case protection conferences, anti-violence training for dangerous individuals and weapons bans.
Around 7300 entry and approach bans
According to the Ministry of the Interior, there have been a total of twelve murders of women in the past six months. The victims were between 13 and 90 years old. In the same period last year, there were 18 cases. There has also been a slight decrease in the number of bans on entering and approaching women. In the first half of this year, 7,328 such decisions were made, as Karner explained. In the same period last year, 7650 such bans were issued. In addition, 6,064 offenders were summoned to mandatory anti-violence training in the first half of 2024.
Increase in inquiries
The number of women seeking advice is apparently on the rise. Sophie Hansal, Managing Director of the Network of Austrian Counseling Centers for Women and Girls, reported a significant increase in inquiries. This is a positive step that shows that the service is being accepted, she said. Karin Gölly, deputy chairwoman of the Federal Association of Violence Protection Centers, and Ursula Kussyk, chairwoman of the Federal Association of Women's Counseling Centers for Sexual Violence, also took part in today's presentation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
