Government intensifies fight against violence against women

Around 7300 entry and approach bans

According to the Ministry of the Interior, there have been a total of twelve murders of women in the past six months. The victims were between 13 and 90 years old. In the same period last year, there were 18 cases. There has also been a slight decrease in the number of bans on entering and approaching women. In the first half of this year, 7,328 such decisions were made, as Karner explained. In the same period last year, 7650 such bans were issued. In addition, 6,064 offenders were summoned to mandatory anti-violence training in the first half of 2024.