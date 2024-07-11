No more national team?
France player thinking of retiring at the age of 28
Is Kingsley Coman's national team career coming to an end? The 28-year-old Bayern Munich professional is apparently thinking about retiring from the "Equipe Tricolore".
That would be a big surprise! As the French newspaper "L'Equipe" reports, Kingsley Coman is toying with the idea of retiring from the national team - at the age of just 28. Coman, who has repeatedly struggled with injuries, only played 15 minutes at the finals in Germany. That is why he is frustrated and angry.
The report states that the attacker, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup title due to a syndesmosis ligament rupture, is not planning to play soccer forever anyway. He is therefore now toying with the idea of drawing a line under his national team career.
Fourth child
Coman left the EURO in Germany due to the impending birth of his fourth child. The winger flew to Sweden to be with his partner after France's 1:0 victory over Belgium in the round of 16 of the European Championship. By leaving the national team, he could also devote more time to his family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.