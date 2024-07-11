Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Digitalization in Lower Austria

Tourism also relies on artificial intelligence

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 19:00

A new initiative by the state of Lower Austria is supporting entrepreneurs in the tourism sector in the use of artificial intelligence and other activities on the internet. As a result, the "digital tutoring" for innkeepers & co. has recently been fully booked.

comment0 Kommentare

Online bookings, good advertising on social media and the use of artificial intelligence to create tailor-made offers for visitors - tourism in Lower Austria is moving with the times. Of course, the wealth of opportunities that digitalization brings with it also presents major hurdles for entrepreneurs. It is therefore good that they do not have to take this step alone.

The roadshow took place in all six tourism destinations - like here in the Mostviertel region. (Bild: Ecoplus)
The roadshow took place in all six tourism destinations - like here in the Mostviertel region.
(Bild: Ecoplus)

150 participants took part
Together with NÖ Werbung, the House of Digitalization in Tulln now offered workshops for hotel operators & Co. And like the guesthouses between Enns and Leitha, these were well attended. "More than 150 people from 130 businesses took part in the roadshow through all six of our tourism destinations," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, praising the industry's interest.

In fact, the interest was so great that the campaign will be continued in the fall, right after the main season has come to an end. The exact dates will be announced in September.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf