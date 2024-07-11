Digitalization in Lower Austria
Tourism also relies on artificial intelligence
A new initiative by the state of Lower Austria is supporting entrepreneurs in the tourism sector in the use of artificial intelligence and other activities on the internet. As a result, the "digital tutoring" for innkeepers & co. has recently been fully booked.
Online bookings, good advertising on social media and the use of artificial intelligence to create tailor-made offers for visitors - tourism in Lower Austria is moving with the times. Of course, the wealth of opportunities that digitalization brings with it also presents major hurdles for entrepreneurs. It is therefore good that they do not have to take this step alone.
150 participants took part
Together with NÖ Werbung, the House of Digitalization in Tulln now offered workshops for hotel operators & Co. And like the guesthouses between Enns and Leitha, these were well attended. "More than 150 people from 130 businesses took part in the roadshow through all six of our tourism destinations," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, praising the industry's interest.
In fact, the interest was so great that the campaign will be continued in the fall, right after the main season has come to an end. The exact dates will be announced in September.
