Serving and graduating should become compatible

"We lose too many talented players after school on the second educational path," says Gerald Mild, association "vice" and head of the European Tennis Base in Rif. "As far as I know, it is the first of its kind in Europe." Students train in Rif and study in Seekirchen. The university relies on "maximum flexibility" with the help of modules for the six to twelve semester Sports and Event Management course, says Managing Director Florian Kainz. "This allows us to organize tournament trips lasting several weeks, for example." Prominent (former) athletes such as Matthias Lanzinger and goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn have completed their training there.