Bull about to leave
Solet receives clearance to negotiate with clubs
FC Red Bull Salzburg is announcing another transfer. As the club confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper, central defender Oumar Solet has been granted permission to negotiate with other clubs. The Frenchman came to the city of Mozart from Lyon in 2020 and is being discussed by several clubs from the top five leagues.
When Oumar Solet moved from Olympique Lyon to Salzburg four years ago, Red Bull Salzburg took a certain risk. The defender had torn a cruciate ligament a few months earlier and was not yet fit to play again when he arrived at the Salzach.
However, the risk paid off. After a short start-up period, Solet became a regular for the Bulls and played 106 games, scoring four goals and setting up five others.
Not at the training camp in Pinzgau
Now, however, their paths seem to be parting. Solet, who lost his starting place in the spring due to disciplinary problems, did not make the trip to the training camp in Saalfelden. "The Frenchman has missed the start of the very intensive preparation so far due to illness," reads a club statement to the "Krone".
He was able to catch up on the obligatory performance tests last week and is currently completing individual sessions in Taxham in order to make up for the training deficit as quickly as possible.
"He has expressed his intention to transfer"
However, it is doubtful whether he will play for the Bulls again. The club confirms: "After Oumar Solet expressed his intention to transfer to sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner in recent talks, he will also be given the opportunity to speak to other clubs during this phase."
There have been rumors of a departure for some time, but speculation about a move to FC Bayern Munich was a hoax. Nevertheless, there is said to be interest from the major European leagues.
