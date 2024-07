Fink lets it rip with his inaugural speech

"But that's why I'm a stronger man now"

"I lost the Champions League in 1999, back then in Barcelona, in the last two minutes. I came into the game, made the mistake, we got the goal and lost the Champions League," the ex-Bayern professional recalls of the legendary 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. "But that's why I'm a stronger man now, not because of my victories, but because of my defeats. I've learned a lot from that. You lost a lot last season too. But I'm not interested in that. Now a new chapter begins."