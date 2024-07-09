Can Boeing still be trusted? Reasons for the crisis

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing was once the top dog in civil aviation. It swallowed up US competitors such as McDonell Douglas and had a comfortable lead over its EU rival Airbus for a long time. But then came new management. It made decisions that are still damaging the aircraft manufacturer today - and are causing more and more passengers to have doubts about safety. Lost tires like those in Los Angeles or in San Francisco in March, a cabin door lost in flight, two total losses of 737 Max aircraft with many victims - Boeing has a quality problem. And had to admit to the US judiciary that it had attempted to cover things up. More than 240 million US dollars in fines and an official watchdog for Boeing management - still to be confirmed by a US federal judge - are now the result. Krone+ analyzes how this came about - and which models you should avoid.