Penny product variety at discount prices

At the beginning of July, two completely renovated Pennys in Vienna with over 600 square meters reopened as regional local suppliers with around 1,900 products. This means that the unique service offering is also returning to Märzstraße 33 in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus and Thaliastraße 138 in Ottakring.
Frischeheld:innen provides fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day in the two newly opened Viennese branches in the 15th and 16th districts.
Penny is also the only discount store to have butchers on hand to advise customers and fulfill individual meat requests. The fresh pork, chicken and beef from the "Ich bin Österreich" private label comes 100% from Austria and is also slaughtered here. To counteract food waste, all cuts of meat are processed from "Nose to Tail".
"My team and I will impress our customers with expert advice and an attractive own-brand and comprehensive brand range."
Filialleiter Märzstraße 33 und Thaliastraße 138
Penny offers a wide variety of local products
Penny relies on high-quality products from the regional own brand "Ich bin Österreich" with over 200 items from reliable local production and in the organic segment with the own brand "ECHT BIO!". PENNY bakes the bread fresh in-store from predominantly Austrian bakers. With "Food For Future", the brand discounter also has a vegan own brand. The motto is variety instead of sacrifice: vegan meat sausage, oat milk and vegan cheese underline the variety of products.
"We are proud that PENNY is bringing even more fresh and regional products to Vienna. Our customers receive a large selection of own brands as well as well-known brands at the best price-performance ratio."
Penny-Geschäftsführer Kai Pataky
The opening hours
The Penny at Thaliastraße 138, 1160 Vienna and Märzstraße 33, 1150 Vienna are open again for customers at the following times.
- Monday to Friday: 7.15 am to 7.30 pm
- Saturday: 7.15 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.
Social projects and sustainability
As a partner of the Austrian Red Cross, Penny is committed to helping society. Initiatives such as the Penny Family Relief Fund support people in emergency situations. As a member of the Federal Ministry for Sustainability's klima:aktiv pakt2020, the brand discounter has committed itself to using resources sparingly and reducing CO2 emissions. The entire PENNY store network is supplied with 100 percent green electricity and the stores have switched to LED lighting.
The new refrigeration technology will enable the stores to be heated entirely using waste heat from the refrigeration units. The brand discounter is also committed to reducing plastic: 127 tons of fruit and vegetables have already been saved since 2018. Together with Waldquelle Mineralwasser, Penny has also launched the Stöpselwald initiative and has already planted over 1,700 trees in Austria with collected drinks caps.
