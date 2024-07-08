Tips for your first-aid kit at the start of your vacation

Medicines like it cool and dark

Just as you protect yourself from too much sun and especially heat, your first-aid kit should be treated in the same way. "Most medications are harmed by high temperatures and, in the worst case, can lose their effect," says Gruber-Juhasz. Storage and transportation depend heavily on the medication in question. As a rule, care should be taken to ensure that the first-aid kit is transported in a cool, dry place protected from light and stored in the same way at the vacation destination.