Hotspots identified
Map shows where people bathe with garbage in the Mediterranean
With the help of numerous satellite images, researchers have identified thousands of littered areas covering 94.5 square kilometers of water.
Many Austrians are once again looking forward to their well-deserved beach vacation in the Mediterranean this year. Thousands of beaches are completely safe, but an international team of researchers has raised eyebrows: According to studies, a whole truckload of plastic now ends up in the world's oceans every minute.
Satellite images show waste on the ocean surface
However, it was previously unclear where the waste ultimately ends up. That is why marine scientists from the University of Cadiz in Spain, together with the European Space Agency (ESA), have analyzed 300,000 satellite images of the ocean surface taken every three days. Algorithms were used to create a comprehensive map, which has now been published in the journal "Nature Communications".
The Mediterranean is one of the seas most affected by plastic pollution - not least because of the particularly high number of tourists.
Andrés Cózar von der Universität Cádiz
It shows where marine pollution particularly accumulates in the Mediterranean: On the Italian coast from Trieste to Venice, in the south of the country between Naples and Calabria and on the east coast of Greece. Litter streaks can also be seen along the southern coast of Spain, the coast of Algeria and Tunisia and the southern coast of Turkey, where vacation resorts such as Antalya, Alanya and Side are located.
Researchers identified almost 14,400 garbage patches
Even without a map, the figures are alarming: the total of 14,374 identified garbage patches cover 94.5 km² of sea surface. That is the equivalent of 7500 soccer pitches. Some of these garbage trails reach a length of up to 20 kilometers and were mainly formed by strong ocean currents on the surface.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.