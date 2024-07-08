Benko's house of cards
Signa Prime: stage victory for the Republic’s lawyer
In the Benko/Signa case, Wolfgang Peschorn, President of the Financial Procurator's Office, has achieved an important success.
In mid-May, the Republic's lawyer had lodged an appeal against the restructuring plan and the trustee solution at the most important group company, Signa Prime. The Vienna Higher Regional Court has now ruled that the restructuring plan will not be confirmed.
Signa's restructuring plan off the table for the time being
A brief history: In March, the majority of Signa Prime's creditors approved the restructuring plan. Peschorn, as representative of the Republic of Austria and therefore the taxpayers, already opposed it at the time. However, the Vienna Commercial Court confirmed the restructuring plan in the first instance.
However, following the appeal against this court decision in mid-May, the Vienna Higher Regional Court as the second instance overturned this confirmation. This means that Signa Prime's restructuring plan will not be approved by the court. In the final instance, the Supreme Court would now have its say.
More light into the darkness
Since the collapse of the Benko Group, Peschorn has vehemently argued that the non-transparent Signa construct should be broken up and that every last dark corner of the proceedings should be investigated before bankruptcy proceedings are opened. This would be provided for by law in the event of a break-up and would be the consequence of today's ruling by the Vienna Higher Regional Court.
Fees in the millions tied to court confirmation
Today's decision by the Vienna Higher Regional Court would not only have drastic consequences for Benko and his managers if it is confirmed by the Supreme Court: The restructuring administrator's fee in the rumored amount of 22 million euros is tied to court confirmation. This is up in the air following the latest developments.
The liquidator stated on Monday: "Until the present decision of the Vienna Higher Regional Court becomes legally binding, the proceedings will continue to be conducted as restructuring proceedings with self-administration."
