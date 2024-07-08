Jordi Savall: spiritual life, vivid feeling

A combination that 82-year-old early music specialist Jordi Savall knows how to express in his conducting at the Styriarte in the Stainz parish church. If you close your eyelids during the "Kyrie", you can literally see in your mind's eye the spatial staggering that the festival orchestra imprints on the opening under Savall's experienced direction. The clever work with tonal depths, full of dynamically balanced entries by the beautiful Schönberg choir, bristles with sacred persuasiveness. Even if later, for example in the "Credo", it recedes somewhat in favor of controlled opulence.