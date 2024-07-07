Football
Raiders Tirol lose battle against the Vikings
The Raiders Tirol footballers were also beaten by the Vienna Vikings in the sixth "Battle of Austria" on Saturday, ultimately losing 19:27 to the Viennese at Innsbruck's Tivoli.
It was a battle of equals until the break. The Raiders Tirol, who finally wanted to celebrate their first success in the European League of Football against their arch-rivals from Vienna, equalized the Vikings' early lead (3rd) with a touchdown from Tobias Bonatti in the second quarter.
The Innsbruck running back powered his way into the end zone and the second field goal by former rugby player Darragh Leader gave the Raiders the lead, but the score was 13-13 at the break.
We just have to finish four quarters. If we can do that, we can keep up with any team.
Kapitän Adrian Platzgummer.
Tyroleans let up
However, as has often been the case in previous duels, the Raiders let up in the second half. "We simply have to finish four quarters. If we can do that, we can keep up with any team," said captain Adrian Platzgummer.
The Vikings pulled away with two touchdowns, including an interception by Benjamin Straight. "It's an indescribable feeling. It was a team effort," said the Viennese: "The Raiders got off to a strong start. It means a lot to us to win against them."
Because that's what the Vikings did again this time. Even though the Raiders made it exciting once again with a beautiful 45-yard pass from quarterback N'Kosi Perry to Philipp Haun to make it 19:27. However, Leader missed the extra point, after which the Raiders failed to score and also lost the sixth "Battle of Austria".
Important game
Next week, Stuttgart comes to the Tivoli, where the Tyrolean fighters have to win to stay on course for the playoffs.
