Sea of flowers in Neusiedl
Plants as a special calling card for a town
Wolf Stockinger from Neusiedl am See is a gardener with heart and soul. He is known as the "MagicGardener". Together with Thomas Amersberger, he has developed the "New Pannonian Style", a new European garden culture that is particularly drought-resistant. He also tells us which trees will struggle in the future and whether the olive really has a chance.
But what is the "New Pannonian Style"? In other words, native plants, plants from neighboring countries (mostly from the Balkans and the Mediterranean) and a few "extreme bloomers", mostly from Mexico, have been combined. These new, special plant communities can flower for up to 11 (!) months, something that has never been seen before. However, they are plants that really like our new Pannonian climate - i.e. very hot, very windy with only occasional rainfall.
Accordingly, there are now lots of flowers in Neusiedl and the other municipalities where he has his fingers in the flowerbeds.
Life project in his home town
He himself calls Neusiedl am See his "life project". From the start until now, he has invested around 110,000 euros and a lot of working and living time. Often with resistance from various people in the town who don't understand his green fingers and his passion. However, most Neusiedlers and guests like the 55 beds in the district suburb very much. Norbert Burger, a New Resident by choice and amateur photographer, is no exception.
He has made it his mission to photograph the various flowers in their beds. "It's just a joy to see how cool our floral splendor grows in the city. My wife has been following Wolf on Facebook for a long time. I met him once by chance and wanted to say thank you for what he does for the town," says the Viennese. "Because let's be honest. The appearance of a town is its calling card. And Neusiedl am See is in a really great position with this variety of flowers!"
The appearance of a municipality is its calling card. In Neusiedl, we look great with our sea of flowers!
Norbert Burger, Fotograf
Stockinger has been interested in plants since his childhood. He briefly studied medicine, psychology and biology, but increasingly discovered a love of gardening. He now advises those responsible in ten municipalities in the district. He is particularly pleased when they accept his knowledge and love of plants. This has led to friendships. But this is not a matter of course.
He is often met with vandalism and hatred
Time and again, he has to contend with opponents, kicks and destroyed plants in Neusiedl am See. Nevertheless, he keeps the flowerbeds in good condition for a fee with the support of the men from the building yard.
But why do you do that? Above all, because he has created most of the blossom magic in the town on a voluntary basis. "I do it for the people and I enjoy it when someone enjoys my flowerbeds. It makes me happy when the majority of people admire this variety of plants and, above all, when they offer something for the animals." Stockinger also designs natural, valuable habitats that also make native animals happy. For example, there are butterfly meadows in combination with sweet fruit. So that both humans and animals benefit.
100 beds in ten municipalities
Of course, there are some beds that he is more proud of than others. And what are they? "My masterpieces in terms of appearance are the beds in Wiener Straße and Seekreuzung. It's a mixture of native Pannonia with bulbous plants, Mediterranean flowers and ever-flowering Mexicans," explains the plant artist. This year, he will design the 100th bed in the "New Pannonian Style". Where? "Hopefully in Neusiedl am See. Because there are still three or four empty beds waiting to be embellished at the station," he says. "I want travelers to feel like they're arriving in the Mediterranean of Vienna when they get off the train in Neusiedl and see the flower beds," smiles the MagicGardener. At the moment, however, it is too hot. But as soon as the weather permits, he will begin the work commissioned by ÖBB.
Incidentally, Neusiedler is not only a sought-after expert in the district when it comes to drought-resistant plants. In Thailand, the country where he feels at home and where his wife is from, he is also a consultant for the "Royal Kings Project", a project that focuses on European fruit varieties that can also thrive in Thailand.
When asked whether he notices climate change in local fruit, he nods and explains that it is clearly visible in apple and plum trees. "They always have a harder time if they are not in a more humid area or are watered diligently," says the plant collector. The cherry tree is less affected by the drought. "They tend to die if they get too much water," says Stockinger. Apricots are also becoming more and more of a problem because late frosts are occurring more frequently and damaging the sensitive blossoms of apricots.
Do olive trees stand a chance?
As more and more people in the district and in Burgenland are turning to olives, we ask the plant expert what he thinks about this trend. Does he think the Mediterranean tree has a chance here? Stockinger thinks for a moment, then nods. "Five years ago, I would have said no. The olive, especially the ones you get in the DIY store, have no chance of surviving here in the long term because they almost all come from Spain and are not very frost-hardy. Two winters below minus 10 degrees and they die. But there are now trees that can withstand minus 15 degrees and more. So yes, with the right plants and in the right location, olive trees also have a right to exist here." Among his networked partners, he also has two olive specialists who have brought him hardy trees. "What they need is a hillside location and well-drained soil. Then they can also survive here," says Stockinger.
However, he will probably not be planting an olive grove. He prefers to stick to his "New Pannonian style" and hopes that there will finally be fewer obstacles in his way when he lives out his passion for enlivening the town in Neusiedl.
