Plants as a special calling card for a town

Do olive trees stand a chance?

As more and more people in the district and in Burgenland are turning to olives, we ask the plant expert what he thinks about this trend. Does he think the Mediterranean tree has a chance here? Stockinger thinks for a moment, then nods. "Five years ago, I would have said no. The olive, especially the ones you get in the DIY store, have no chance of surviving here in the long term because they almost all come from Spain and are not very frost-hardy. Two winters below minus 10 degrees and they die. But there are now trees that can withstand minus 15 degrees and more. So yes, with the right plants and in the right location, olive trees also have a right to exist here." Among his networked partners, he also has two olive specialists who have brought him hardy trees. "What they need is a hillside location and well-drained soil. Then they can also survive here," says Stockinger.