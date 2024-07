Only informed of his father’s death after 28 years

No, Wilfried K. was certainly not an exemplary father. Throughout his life, he refused to have any contact with his son Andreas M. For many years, he only tried all the harder. Time and again, the son let his father know that he wanted to get to know him via Vienna's MA 11, the responsible welfare office. The answer was silence. Now it is clear why: the notary responsible in Währing did not let Andreas M. know that his father died in 1996 and was buried in a pauper's grave at the Central Cemetery.