A sight worth seeing
Video of William whizzing around becomes a viral hit
A viral video shows Prince William whizzing around the grounds of Windsor Castle on an electric scooter at remarkable speed - a sight that has been a social media sensation.
The exact time of the recording remains unknown, but the video was published on TikTok on Thursday and widely shared via X because it's so cool. It is the first video footage of the prince on his electric scooter, which was previously reported.
The future British king can be seen in a blue sweater and a white collared shirt as he whizzes past a security guard. The 42-year-old heir to the throne is also wearing black sunglasses.
We have embedded the video for you here:
Faster in the castle
The electric scooter, which William reportedly purchased last year, makes it easier for him to travel between the palace and Adelaide Cottage, where he lives with Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
The journey, which normally takes around ten minutes, can be shortened considerably in this way.
Here is another video showing the prince tucking the scooter under his arm on his birthday and carrying it into the palace:
"More practical than car"
According to the newspaper "The Sun", the high-end scooter could have cost up to 6,000 dollars. "It just makes sense," a source told the newspaper. "He whizzes to the palace when he needs to see the king. It's two or three miles there and back from his home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle. It's much more practical by scooter than by car or on foot."
Windsor Castle's sprawling estate, which covers 655 acres, includes the castle itself, a golf course and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore House.
Difficult times behind him
The Prince of Wales has had a difficult year, which must have been characterized by worries about his loved ones. First his father and then his wife Kate were diagnosed with cancer.
In order to be there for his children, he also temporarily withdrew from his royal duties.
The situation has since improved somewhat. The King can be seen regularly in public again, and Kate made her first appearance at the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade. In a social media post shortly beforehand, she gave rare insights into her life with chemotherapy: "I'm making good progress," she wrote. But she is not out of the woods yet. Since then, she has also completely withdrawn again.
