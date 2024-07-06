“Krone” Adventure Days on the Erzberg: Hupf in Gatsch!

Health check directly on site

The numerous sponsors of the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days are also already looking forward to the days full of dirt: "Believing in yourself and the will to surpass yourself - these are the values that Steiermärkische Sparkasse shares with the participants of the 'Krone' Erzberg Adventure Days. We look forward to being a reliable partner again in 2024," says Management Board member Oliver Kröpfl. Health check directly on siteSport, exercise in the great outdoors and social contacts are essential building blocks for good health. The Chamber of Labor supports the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days, which offer all this and lots of fun. AK President Josef Pesserl: "Our members can take part in this event with their ACard at discounted prices." You can find out whether your body is in good shape with a health check at the Chamber of Labor stand on site, where the most important parameters of your own fitness are determined.