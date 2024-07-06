Register quickly!
“Krone” Adventure Days on the Erzberg: Hupf in Gatsch!
Probably the dirtiest event in Austria, the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days, is just around the corner again. Online registration closes on Sunday, so register quickly!
Digging your way through mud and dirt and overcoming tough, sporty obstacles: disgusting? Sure, but all the more fun! On July 13, 14 and 20, dozens of enthusiastic participants from around 20 nations will once again storm the most famous pyramid in Styria in front of thousands of spectators at the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days - surrounded by the fantastic mountain panorama of the Eisenerz Alps! There is something for both hobby and professional gatsch hoppers.
Three distances of different lengths (8, 16 and 24 kilometers) await mud lovers on 13 and 14 July. And if that's not enough of a challenge for you, the AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint has a gradient of 97 (!) percent over 180 meters up to the finish line.
Register quickly!
Online registration closes on Sunday! More expensive late entries are possible online or on site. So enter quickly at https://vorteilswelt.krone.at/ krone-erzberg-adventuredays, there's a 25 percent discount on starting places for all Krone Bonuscard holders!
New, really tough competition
The "Weekend Warrior Challenge" really gets down to business for the hard-boiled. The participants compete in three events - the 8 km dirt run and the Vertical Iron Sprint as well as the 24 km dirt run on Sunday. It will really burn in your calves! On 20 July, the Erzberg Run and the Erzberg Walk are on the agenda: with 13 kilometers and 650 meters of altitude difference, this is the most popular mountain sports event in the Austrian walking and running scene.
Health check directly on site
The numerous sponsors of the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days are also already looking forward to the days full of dirt: "Believing in yourself and the will to surpass yourself - these are the values that Steiermärkische Sparkasse shares with the participants of the 'Krone' Erzberg Adventure Days. We look forward to being a reliable partner again in 2024," says Management Board member Oliver Kröpfl. Health check directly on siteSport, exercise in the great outdoors and social contacts are essential building blocks for good health. The Chamber of Labor supports the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days, which offer all this and lots of fun. AK President Josef Pesserl: "Our members can take part in this event with their ACard at discounted prices." You can find out whether your body is in good shape with a health check at the Chamber of Labor stand on site, where the most important parameters of your own fitness are determined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
