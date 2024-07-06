Focus on the energy crisis
Selenskyj: Air defense strengthened thanks to Germany
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked Germany for the delivery of the third Patriot air defense system. "This is great news", said Zelenskyi in Kiev. He also thanked the USA for taking further steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. He did not give details, but said that the country's partners were fulfilling the agreements.
"Ukraine has already proven that there are no Russian missiles that we cannot shoot down," said Selensky. The country is doing everything it can to put an end to Russian terror. He had also met with missile manufacturers who were working to counter Russian aggression with something equal. "This is a matter of global stability and security, so that everyone in the Kremlin knows that they will not get away with it," he continued.
Russian hypersonic missiles intercepted
In April last year, Ukraine received the first modern US-made Patriot air defense system for its defensive campaign against Russia. The Ukrainian air defense system claims to have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles and ballistic missiles. Kiev currently has a total of four systems. Further systems have been promised by Romania, among others.
President Zelensky had originally named at least seven such systems for reliable protection of major cities that are regularly attacked with missiles, such as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Odessa. He regularly urges Ukraine's allies to provide further air defense support.
Moscow attacks energy infrastructure
In its war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two years, Russia has repeatedly attacked the neighboring country with air strikes. The missile and drone strikes have caused severe damage to the energy infrastructure, for example, as well as repeated deaths and injuries. Air raids were again carried out in many places on Saturday night.
New credit programs to help in the energy crisis
In his video message, Selensky announced a complex package of measures to solve the energy crisis in the country. He did not give any details, but said that officials would soon present steps on how citizens and companies could be supported in times of electricity shortages. As an example, he cited new loan programs with completely interest-free offers. "Everything should work as quickly as possible," he said.
Negotiations were also actively underway with European partners with the aim of increasing the amount of electricity imported from abroad. At the same time, repair work was also being carried out on plants. Many power plants and other energy infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged by the Russian attacks. Due to the energy deficit, there are repeated power cuts
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
