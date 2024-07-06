Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on the energy crisis

Selenskyj: Air defense strengthened thanks to Germany

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 08:38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked Germany for the delivery of the third Patriot air defense system. "This is great news", said Zelenskyi in Kiev. He also thanked the USA for taking further steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. He did not give details, but said that the country's partners were fulfilling the agreements.

comment0 Kommentare

"Ukraine has already proven that there are no Russian missiles that we cannot shoot down," said Selensky. The country is doing everything it can to put an end to Russian terror. He had also met with missile manufacturers who were working to counter Russian aggression with something equal. "This is a matter of global stability and security, so that everyone in the Kremlin knows that they will not get away with it," he continued.

Russian hypersonic missiles intercepted
In April last year, Ukraine received the first modern US-made Patriot air defense system for its defensive campaign against Russia. The Ukrainian air defense system claims to have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles and ballistic missiles. Kiev currently has a total of four systems. Further systems have been promised by Romania, among others.

A Patriot air defense system (Bild: AP)
A Patriot air defense system
(Bild: AP)

President Zelensky had originally named at least seven such systems for reliable protection of major cities that are regularly attacked with missiles, such as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Odessa. He regularly urges Ukraine's allies to provide further air defense support.

Moscow attacks energy infrastructure
In its war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two years, Russia has repeatedly attacked the neighboring country with air strikes. The missile and drone strikes have caused severe damage to the energy infrastructure, for example, as well as repeated deaths and injuries. Air raids were again carried out in many places on Saturday night.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV | Foto: stock.adobe.com, dpa/APA)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV | Foto: stock.adobe.com, dpa/APA)

New credit programs to help in the energy crisis
In his video message, Selensky announced a complex package of measures to solve the energy crisis in the country. He did not give any details, but said that officials would soon present steps on how citizens and companies could be supported in times of electricity shortages. As an example, he cited new loan programs with completely interest-free offers. "Everything should work as quickly as possible," he said.

Negotiations were also actively underway with European partners with the aim of increasing the amount of electricity imported from abroad. At the same time, repair work was also being carried out on plants. Many power plants and other energy infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged by the Russian attacks. Due to the energy deficit, there are repeated power cuts

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf