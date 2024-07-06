GAK access knows:
“Gemma-gemma is now an absolute must!”
As part of the second test match in Voitsberg, GAK presented their new additions so far: Slovenia's U21 team player Tio Cipot should provide an extra shot of creativity. The Italian loanee is the scion of a real family of athletes and a close friend of Sturm's Tomi Horvat, who has already told him that only "gemma-gemma" counts in Austria!
"I played together with Tomi Horvat in Mura, we're friends, but in Graz we'll be great enemies," smiles the man from Murska Sobota, "I've already heard what this GAK - Sturm derby means."
What can the fans expect from him? "I'm a creative attacking player and can be a big plus if you use me in the right way." In his private life? "I come from a soccer family. My older brother Kai also played for Mura and was involved in the Europa League against Sturm when I was only on the bench. My father Fabijan was a professional and national player. I want that too. It's my big dream."
"I hope I don't ruin Slovenia's reputation"
The fact that Slovenia's team boss Matjaz Kek was also at GAK is a mission: "I hope I don't ruin the reputation of the Slovenians that he has built up here."
In Italy, the 21-year-old played for Spezia: "The games in Serie A were a great experience for me, unfortunately I wasn't used as often after relegation. But the soccer there is at the highest level. Maybe I'll go back to Italy again, because life there is a dream."
Austria's soccer? "I heard from Tomi Horvat that running and pressing have priority. It's all about gemma-gemma! Even if everyone can kick and the league is very tight. I'm looking forward to Tomi showing me around Graz, he's already got me tickets for Sturm a few times."
At GAK, the top scorer for Slovenia's U21 team boss Milenko Acimovic is keen to get as many minutes as possible: "And I want to be as high up the table as possible."
The outdoor enthusiast has no role models ("Fishing and mountain tours are my hobbies"), but he does have dreams and visions for the future: "Many people say that if you've played in Italy's Serie A, you've already realized your dreams. But I would like to play in La Liga in Spain one day. That would be my kind of soccer!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
