Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

GAK access knows:

“Gemma-gemma is now an absolute must!”

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 08:30

As part of the second test match in Voitsberg, GAK presented their new additions so far: Slovenia's U21 team player Tio Cipot should provide an extra shot of creativity. The Italian loanee is the scion of a real family of athletes and a close friend of Sturm's Tomi Horvat, who has already told him that only "gemma-gemma" counts in Austria!

comment0 Kommentare

"I played together with Tomi Horvat in Mura, we're friends, but in Graz we'll be great enemies," smiles the man from Murska Sobota, "I've already heard what this GAK - Sturm derby means."

What can the fans expect from him? "I'm a creative attacking player and can be a big plus if you use me in the right way." In his private life? "I come from a soccer family. My older brother Kai also played for Mura and was involved in the Europa League against Sturm when I was only on the bench. My father Fabijan was a professional and national player. I want that too. It's my big dream."

"I hope I don't ruin Slovenia's reputation"
The fact that Slovenia's team boss Matjaz Kek was also at GAK is a mission: "I hope I don't ruin the reputation of the Slovenians that he has built up here."

In Italy, the 21-year-old played for Spezia: "The games in Serie A were a great experience for me, unfortunately I wasn't used as often after relegation. But the soccer there is at the highest level. Maybe I'll go back to Italy again, because life there is a dream."

Austria's soccer? "I heard from Tomi Horvat that running and pressing have priority. It's all about gemma-gemma! Even if everyone can kick and the league is very tight. I'm looking forward to Tomi showing me around Graz, he's already got me tickets for Sturm a few times."

Ex-Italy legionnaire Didi Elsneg (r.) brought Tio Cipot from Serie B club Spezia. (Bild: GAK1902)
Ex-Italy legionnaire Didi Elsneg (r.) brought Tio Cipot from Serie B club Spezia.
(Bild: GAK1902)

At GAK, the top scorer for Slovenia's U21 team boss Milenko Acimovic is keen to get as many minutes as possible: "And I want to be as high up the table as possible."

The outdoor enthusiast has no role models ("Fishing and mountain tours are my hobbies"), but he does have dreams and visions for the future: "Many people say that if you've played in Italy's Serie A, you've already realized your dreams. But I would like to play in La Liga in Spain one day. That would be my kind of soccer!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf