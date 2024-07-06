Fire department competitions
Storming to victory with a fabulous time
The competition group from Johannesberg in the St. Pölten district was crowned the fastest fire department in Lower Austria with a top time of just 29.71 seconds in Leobersdorf.
It was an event of superlatives not only from the fire department's point of view. More than 10,000 participants took part in the provincial fire brigade competitions over two days. With around 1200 competition groups, there were 100 more than in the previous year. Leobersdorf in the district of Baden had already proven that it is capable of staging such a mega-event. For the first time in its 72-year history, the competition was therefore held twice in a row in the same municipality.
But let's move on to the sporting aspect: with a fabulous time of 29.71 seconds, the competition team from Johannesberg in the St. Pölten district completed the fastest fire-fighting attack in tropical temperatures, making them the fastest fire department in Lower Austria. The team succeeded best in combining skill, speed and cooperation. In addition to the prestigious and traditionally well-attended Firecup, the participants also competed for the coveted bronze and silver performance badges, for which they often train for months.
"Thank you for your great commitment and dedication throughout the year," said State Fire Service Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner, praising the reliability and professionalism of the local fire departments in front of an impressive backdrop.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
