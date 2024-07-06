Storming to victory with a fabulous time

It was an event of superlatives not only from the fire department's point of view. More than 10,000 participants took part in the provincial fire brigade competitions over two days. With around 1200 competition groups, there were 100 more than in the previous year. Leobersdorf in the district of Baden had already proven that it is capable of staging such a mega-event. For the first time in its 72-year history, the competition was therefore held twice in a row in the same municipality.