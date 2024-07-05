Aid for Ukraine
Third Patriot system arrives from Germany
The third Patriot air defense system from Germany has now arrived in Ukraine.
"It will help to improve the protection of the population and infrastructure," wrote Martin Jäger on X (formerly Twitter). The Ukrainian crew had completed appropriate training in Germany. The majority of German arms deliveries have recently gone to Ukraine.
In total, Germany issued licenses for arms exports worth around 7.6 billion euros in the first half of the year. This is according to a report on arms export policy published by the German Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. Ukraine was the main recipient country with around 4.9 billion euros in licensed exports, which corresponds to 64 percent. In total, 91 percent of licenses were for exports to EU, NATO and NATO-equivalent countries, including Ukraine.
Arms exports from Germany reach record high
Of the total volume of around 7.6 billion euros, 5.5 billion euros went to war weapons and 2.1 billion euros to other military equipment, according to the figures. State Secretary Sven Giegold emphasized: "The composition of the approval values makes it clear what is important to us: supporting Ukraine and other partner countries, defending our peace order and safeguarding human rights."
In 2023 as a whole, arms exports from Germany rose to around 12.2 billion euros, a record high. Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia in February 2022, was also the main recipient country last year, with arms exports totaling around 4.4 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.