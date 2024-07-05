Demiral banned

With 18,500 members, the Grey Wolves are the largest right-wing extremist organization in Germany. They are not banned, but are monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Demiral had said that he only wanted to express with the gesture that he was proud to be Turkish and that there was no hidden message behind it. However, the UEFA disciplinary chamber suspended Demiral for two matches on Friday. He had "used sporting events for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature and brought the sport of soccer into disrepute", was one of the reasons given.