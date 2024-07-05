EM in the ticker
Automatically saved draft
Quarter-final at the EURO: The Netherlands will face Austria's conquerors Turkey. The game starts at 9pm, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Turkey are dreaming of a feat like the one they achieved in 2008, while the Netherlands are dreaming of their second title since their European Championship triumph in 1988. "Oranje" will go into their quarter-final clash with the Turks stronger than ever after their clear victory over Romania in the round of 16. However, as against Austria, the Turks will be aiming to convince from the role of underdogs today in Berlin. The match is overshadowed by discussions about the wolf salute of the now banned Turkish player Merih Demiral.
Ultras call for wolf salute in the stadium
After the incident turned political, the atmosphere became heated. Via social networks, Turkish Ultras called on fans in the stadium to give the wolf salute during the national anthem. The police are preparing for a "non-plus-ultra high-risk match".
Demiral banned
With 18,500 members, the Grey Wolves are the largest right-wing extremist organization in Germany. They are not banned, but are monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Demiral had said that he only wanted to express with the gesture that he was proud to be Turkish and that there was no hidden message behind it. However, the UEFA disciplinary chamber suspended Demiral for two matches on Friday. He had "used sporting events for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature and brought the sport of soccer into disrepute", was one of the reasons given.
The Turks will probably have an advantage in terms of atmosphere in the vast Berlin Oval. "Berlin is the largest city outside Turkey with over 200,000 people of Turkish origin, so of course people are happy," said board spokesman Safter Çinar from the Turkish Association in Berlin-Brandenburg (TBB). There was jubilation in the large Turkish community in Germany after the victory over Austria.
Erdogan is coming
The semi-final, as in 2008, is now the goal. Then another trip to Berlin for the final would also be possible, it was said. Last but not least, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also announced his attendance at the match in the Olympic Stadium. Turkish media reported that he wanted to support the team.
Montella "one of us"
Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was described as "one of us" by head of the association Mehmet Büyükeksi. "I told the players before the tournament that 2002 (World Cup third place, note) and 2008 had been talked about for years. These guys are making history and will continue to do so," said Büyükeksi.
Montella can once again call on captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who was suspended in the round of 16. However, in addition to Demiral, Orkan Kökcü and Ismail Yüksek are also missing through yellow cards. Kökcü will therefore miss out on a clash with his homeland. The midfielder was born in Haarlem and trained at Feyenoord, played for Dutch youth teams, but has played for Turkey since the U21s. "It tears my heart apart," said Kökcü. "I would have done anything to play this game."
Left-back Ferdi Kadioglu even played for "Oranje" up to U21 level before switching to the Turkish association. Although the 24-year-old has played for Fenerbahce since 2018, he hardly speaks any Turkish. "The Netherlands should definitely be afraid of us," said Kadioglu. "We're dangerous up front and play well defensively. We are tough fighters and also have the twelfth man behind us in the form of the fans."
Oranje feel they are on the up
The 3:0 win over Romania lifted the Netherlands out of the doldrums following their heavily criticized performance against Austria (2:3). "Naar left! Naar right!" - the fans in the stands boisterously danced their European Championship dance. "That's our level," enthused Bonds coach Ronald Koeman. "But if you let up at this level, you won't make it to the final."
Koeman himself was present at the Netherlands' greatest triumph against the then Soviet Union (2:0) in 1988. The 61-year-old sees a lot of talent in the current "Elftal". "But you also have to win something," warned the former libero. One problem for the Dutch remains their lack of chances. Cody Gakpo and Co. missed several opportunities. "We're getting better," reassured the Liverpool attacker. "A few pieces of the puzzle are still missing, but we'll get there."
Like Turkey, the Dutch last reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship in 2008. They finished in the semi-finals in 2000 and 2004. He still has images of the tournament in Austria and Switzerland 16 years ago in his head, reported the 25-year-old Gakpo these days. "We're here now to create our own memories." The 1.93 m tall striker scored three goals at the European Championships. He is a specialist for the important moments. Gakpo has scored six of his 13 goals in the national jersey at major events. He scored three times at the World Cup in Qatar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.