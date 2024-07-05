Wolf salute case
Ms. Demiral: “Has nothing to do with racism!”
"This has nothing to do with racism or fascism," said Heidi Demiral, wife of the currently much-maligned Turkey defender Merih. Tolerance, diversity and love are top priorities in her family, she said in defense of her husband via an Insta story.
These are values that she and her husband want to pass on to their two children. Why does she feel the need to take to the social media field on her husband's behalf? He, the scorer of two goals against Austria, is currently under fire for celebrating his two goals against Red-White-Red with the "wolf salute", a gesture classified as right-wing extremist. Now he could face a ban. UEFA will decide this Friday what consequences this political gesture will have for the Turk.
Eagle, bear and wolf
Much to the incomprehension of Heidi Demiral, his wife. In an international tournament for national teams, it is "more than natural" to make use of such a gesture of jubilation. After all: "Animals have always been used to represent nations - such as the eagle for America or the bear for Russia. The wolf is the national symbol for Turkey." And: "This has nothing to do with racism or fascism."
Two-match ban?
Will UEFA see it the same way as Ms. Demiral? A verdict is expected today. A two-match ban was recently reported in the media. Whereupon the Turkish association spoke out and immediately denied it. Especially as the Turks had until this morning to submit their views to UEFA.
Gray wolf?
The Turkish association will presumably have done everything in its power to refute the version that Demiral made the "Gray Wolves" salute. The supporters of the right-wing extremist "Ülkücü movement", which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany, are referred to as "gray wolves".
