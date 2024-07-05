Ms. Demiral: “Has nothing to do with racism!”

These are values that she and her husband want to pass on to their two children. Why does she feel the need to take to the social media field on her husband's behalf? He, the scorer of two goals against Austria, is currently under fire for celebrating his two goals against Red-White-Red with the "wolf salute", a gesture classified as right-wing extremist. Now he could face a ban. UEFA will decide this Friday what consequences this political gesture will have for the Turk.