Wachau rockslide: financial aid for Heurigen & Co.

According to estimates, around 6,000 m³ of rock weighing around 12,000 tons fell over the B33. Individual blocks weigh up to 100 tons and will probably have to be blasted before they can be removed. According to initial calculations, around 800 truck journeys will be necessary to clear the site.

The work itself is extremely difficult because the workers can only access the slope using ropes and safety equipment. Some of the mass of the fall has also remained in the fall path. With a gradient of up to 80 degrees in the upper part of the slope, extreme caution is required