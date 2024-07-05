Saudi diamonds
Brazil: Ex-premier charged with embezzlement
Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has been officially charged with embezzling jewelry he received during his time in office as head of state, according to an article on the news website G1. The jewelry items, including a diamond necklace, a ring, a watch and earrings, were worth 3.2 million dollars (2.96 million euros), two federal police employees reported on condition of anonymity.
The jewelry had once been given to Bolsonaro and his wife by the Saudi Arabian government, among others. Some of the jewelry was already found in October 2021 in the luggage of a government employee returning from Riyadh and confiscated by customs officials at Sao Paolo International Airport.
Prime Minister speaks of "smuggling"
Bolsonaro's successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, called for an investigation, and one of his cabinet ministers described Bolsonaro's actions as "smuggling". Bolsonaro's lawyer has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Last year, the police had already searched the homes of several military officers who are said to have helped Bolsonaro sell jewelry to the USA. At the time, it was said that the items had been sold but the sale had not been reported. This is the second time that the police have accused Bolsonaro of a crime. In March, he was accused of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination records.
