For 20 million euros
New substation: “Backbone for the energy transition”
A successful transition to renewable energies requires the right infrastructure. With the new substation in Treibach, the supply in the region is well secured.
"Energy supply infrastructure is an important part of our freedom and independence," emphasizes Kelag CEO Reinhard Draxler. "But the new substation is also a commitment to the region." More than 100 people realized the project in less than three years, 20 million euros were invested. "But this is just one project of many. We are building new network infrastructure throughout Carinthia," explains Kevin Grilz, project manager at Kärnten Netz, during the tour. "Including a brand new one in Rangersdorf."
Investing in security of supply
"The old plant from the 1950s was like a grandfather of electricity supply. We designed the new one with reserves for future requirements," explains Eva Tatschl-Unterberger, Managing Director of Kärnten Netz, and Managing Director Michael Marketz is already looking to the future: "With a new 110 kV line in the region, we will be able to secure the supply in the future." 90 million euros are to flow into this project. Once the planning has been completed and agreement has been reached with landowners, the project should be submitted for approval at the beginning of 2025.
Encouragement from politics and industry
All of these steps are broadly supported by the provincial government. Deputy Governor Gaby Schaunig describes the transformer station as an "asset for the location and a guarantee for value creation and jobs" and Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig is convinced: "This is how we are succeeding in the energy transition with flying colors."
One of the four transformers in the new plant is reserved solely for supplying Treibach industry. "The construction is an achievement in itself," praises CEO Stefan Greimel. "And we need an efficient grid for our operations. After all, we are at home here and are investing here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
