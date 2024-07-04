New substation: “Backbone for the energy transition”

Investing in security of supply

"The old plant from the 1950s was like a grandfather of electricity supply. We designed the new one with reserves for future requirements," explains Eva Tatschl-Unterberger, Managing Director of Kärnten Netz, and Managing Director Michael Marketz is already looking to the future: "With a new 110 kV line in the region, we will be able to secure the supply in the future." 90 million euros are to flow into this project. Once the planning has been completed and agreement has been reached with landowners, the project should be submitted for approval at the beginning of 2025.